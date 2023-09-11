Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles estará dispoñible para consolas e PC

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 11, 2023
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles estará dispoñible para consolas e PC

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, an open-world sandbox adventure game, is set to leave Early Access and launch on multiple platforms. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on October 5. It will also be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series at a later date.

Publisher Untold Tales and developer Exit Plan have worked hard to create a game that offers a high level of production and a variety of gameplay elements. The game features tight controls, varied gameplay, smart level design, intricate AI systems, and loads of content to keep players engaged for hours. The developers aimed to create a game that can be enjoyed for a few relaxing minutes or played for 40 hours or more.

In Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, players take control of BOB, a reckless bouncy hero, on a quest of epic adventures and chaos. The game offers open-world exploration and destruction, where players can explore vast environments and wreak havoc. The worlds are packed with activities to do at your own pace and allow players to break almost everything in their path. The game also offers the opportunity to bounce between multiple historically themed worlds, each with its own unique mechanics, items, and enemies.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles supports single-player, two-player split-screen, and online cooperative play for up to four players. Players can customize their characters with an extensive range of weapons, shields, and themed items collected throughout the game. The game’s release will also feature no cosmetic paid downloadable content, allowing players to unleash their creative powers in customizing their characters.

With its captivating gameplay, extensive customization options, and exciting cooperative play, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles promises to offer a fun and immersive experience for players across multiple platforms.

Fontes:

[1] Gematsu: Bang-On Balls: Chronicles will leave Early Access and launch for PS4 – https://www.gematsu.com/games/bang-on-balls-chronicles

[2] Gematsu: PlayStation 4 – https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/playstation/ps4

[3] Gematsu: Xbox One – https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/xbox/xbox-one

[4] Gematsu: Switch – https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/nintendo/switch

[5] Gematsu: PC – https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/pc

[6] Gematsu: PlayStation 5 – https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/playstation/ps5

[7] Gematsu: Xbox Series – https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/xbox/xbox-series

[8] Gematsu: Untold Tales – https://www.gematsu.com/companies/untold-tales

[9] Gematsu: Exit Plan – https://www.gematsu.com/companies/exit-plan

[10] Gematsu: Open-World – https://www.gematsu.com/genres/open-world

[11] Gematsu: Adventure – https://www.gematsu.com/genres/adventure

[12] Gematsu: Co-Op – https://www.gematsu.com/genres/multiplayer/co-op

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Xapón desenvolverá un motor de foguetes alimentado con metano para o lanzamento en 2030

Setembro 16, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A venda Discover Samsung: obtén a Samsung SmartThings Station por só $1!

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

A arte de desordenar: deixar ir o exceso

Setembro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

A nave espacial Aditya-L1 da India comeza a súa viaxe para estudar o Sol

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Po: o soño e o pesadelo do astrónomo

Setembro 18, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os astronautas da NASA e os cosmonautas de Roscosmos chegan con seguridade á Estación Espacial Internacional

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os electróns da Terra e do Sol poden contribuír á formación de xeo na Lúa

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios