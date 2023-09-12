Vida da cidade

Apple presenta material FineWoven para iPhone 15 e correas de reloxo de Apple

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 12, 2023
Apple has announced the introduction of a new premium material for Apple Watch bands and iPhone 15 cases called FineWoven. This material replaces the previous leather offerings that have been declining in quality. The decision to switch materials was also driven by the significant carbon footprint associated with leather production at Apple’s scale.

FineWoven is a microtwill material made from 68 percent postconsumer recycled material. It has a soft and suede-like texture, providing a comfortable feel for Apple Watch bands. The bands will be equipped with Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle closures for added convenience and security.

In terms of iPhone 15 cases, FineWoven will support Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem, allowing users to easily attach magnetic chargers, wallets, and other accessories. This ensures compatibility with Apple’s ecosystem while offering a more sustainable alternative to leather.

Many customers have expressed dissatisfaction with Apple’s declining quality of cowhide cases. However, third-party manufacturers are expected to fill this gap by providing cheap leather cases or higher-quality alternatives that justify a premium price.

The FineWoven material brings a fresh approach to fabric cases, as Google phased out its fabric case selections and replaced them with silicone options. Apple’s foray into fabric cases presents an exciting opportunity for users to experience a new look and feel.

Fontes:

– Antonio G. Di Benedetto, writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter
– Lisa Jackson, Apple’s environmental policy VP

By Roberto Andrés

