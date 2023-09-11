Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Apple’s iPhone 15 Launch: Will It Help the Tech Giant Reverse Its Sales Slump?

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 11, 2023
Apple’s iPhone 15 Launch: Will It Help the Tech Giant Reverse Its Sales Slump?

The highly anticipated annual iPhone unveiling is here, and Apple is hoping that its new iPhone 15 lineup will help reverse its recent sales slump. With an industrywide slowdown in smartphone demand and concerns about backlash against US-branded technology in China, Apple is facing some challenges. However, there are several factors that could work in its favor.

First and foremost, the iPhone is Apple’s flagship product, generating about half of the company’s sales. Along with the updated Apple Watch and AirPods, which will also be announced at the event, these products account for nearly 60% of Apple’s revenue.

Apple has also successfully shifted consumers towards higher-end models, packing them with exclusive features and powerful chips. This trend is expected to continue with the iPhone 15, and Apple may even raise prices in some markets. Despite the overall slowdown in the smartphone industry, Apple has outperformed its peers. While its phone shipments declined by 2% last quarter, competitors like Samsung saw a 15% decline.

One key concern for Apple is the Chinese market, its largest international market. Chinese consumers have been a bright spot for Apple, but government bans and fears of a backlash could impact iPhone 15 sales. However, Apple has faced similar challenges in the past and managed to bounce back. Investors will be closely observing holiday sales to see how Apple navigates this situation.

In conclusion, Apple’s iPhone 15 launch has significant importance for the tech giant as it aims to reverse its sales slump. With new capabilities and a focus on higher-end models, Apple is hoping to excite consumers and drive demand. While challenges exist, such as the overall slowdown in the smartphone industry and concerns in the Chinese market, Apple’s track record and innovative offerings provide reasons for optimism.

Fontes:
- Noticias de Bloomberg
- IDC

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Xapón desenvolverá un motor de foguetes alimentado con metano para o lanzamento en 2030

Setembro 16, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A venda Discover Samsung: obtén a Samsung SmartThings Station por só $1!

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

A arte de desordenar: deixar ir o exceso

Setembro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Próximos espectáculos do ceo para mirar en setembro

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Hubble captura galaxias en colisión en Arp 107

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA descobre posibles signos de vida nun planeta afastado

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O telescopio de campo amplo de China captura unha impresionante imaxe da galaxia de Andrómeda

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios