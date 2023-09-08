Apple TV Plus enfróntase a Godzilla co tráiler de Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 8, 2023
Apple TV Plus continues its streak of hit shows with the debut of the first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The series marks Apple’s foray into the world of Godzilla, promising to deliver a really good television adaptation of the popular monster franchise.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set in Lionsgate’s MonsterVerse, which began with the 2014 Godzilla reboot and includes films like Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong. Before the franchise returns to theaters next year, the TV series aims to fill in some gaps in Godzilla’s backstory.

The story follows Army officer Lee Shaw, portrayed by Wyatt Russell in his younger days and Kurt Russell (Wyatt’s father) as an older version. Lee works with the monster organization Monarch and later tries to warn the world about the dangers he has witnessed. Alongside Lee, a brother and sister uncover secrets about Monarch, adding another layer of intrigue to the plot.

While many details about the show’s plot remain undisclosed, the trailer certainly impresses in terms of visuals and scale. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters appears to be on par with the grandeur of the MonsterVerse films, showcasing impressive monsters, thrilling set pieces, and a captivating close-up of Godzilla.

Apple has clearly spared no expense in bringing this epic series to life. The production values on display indicate a commitment to doing justice to the beloved Godzilla franchise. While there is always the chance of disappointment, based on what we’ve seen so far, it has the potential to become one of the best TV shows of 2023.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set to premiere on Nov. 17 on Apple TV Plus.

