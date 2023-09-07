Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Claude Pro: Anthropic lanza a versión de pago de ChatGPT Competitor

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 7, 2023
Claude Pro: Anthropic lanza a versión de pago de ChatGPT Competitor

Anthropic, the company behind ChatGPT competitor Claude, has recently unveiled Claude Pro, a premium version of its AI chatbot. Available for $20 per month, Claude Pro offers a range of enhanced features to users, mirroring the pricing structure of ChatGPT Plus.

Similar to its competitor, Claude is a generative AI chatbot that operates on Anthropic’s powerful large language model, Claude 2. Developed by former senior employees of OpenAI, Anthropic positions itself as an ethical and responsible alternative in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. The company has taken extensive measures to ensure the safe training of generative AI models and has established clear principles for responsible AI development.

With a subscription to Claude Pro, users gain several benefits. They enjoy five times more usage than the free version of Claude.ai and have the ability to send a greater number of messages. Additionally, subscribers receive priority access to Claude.ai during high-traffic periods and gain early access to new features as they are introduced.

The launch of Claude Pro indicates Anthropic’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the AI chatbot market. By offering a paid tier of its service, the company aims to provide an upgraded user experience while generating revenue to support its ongoing development efforts.

Anthropic has rolled out Claude Pro in the United States and the United Kingdom, allowing users in these regions to take advantage of the enhanced features and benefits offered by the subscription plan.

Overall, the introduction of a paid version of Claude demonstrates Anthropic’s ambition to challenge industry leaders, such as OpenAI, and establish itself as a prominent player in the AI sector. The company’s dedication to responsible AI development, along with its strategic partnerships, may position Anthropic as a strong contender in the evolving landscape of generative AI chatbots.

Fontes:
– Anthropic website

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Cantar para maiores no Harrison Park Seniors Center

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

Tudor Pelagos FXD Alinghi Red Bull Racing Edition: un reloxo deportivo con estilo elegante

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
tecnoloxía

Garena Free Fire MAX: troca códigos para o domingo 10 de setembro de 2023

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

tecnoloxía

Cantar para maiores no Harrison Park Seniors Center

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Tudor Pelagos FXD Alinghi Red Bull Racing Edition: un reloxo deportivo con estilo elegante

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
noticia

Duolingo lanzará clases de música na súa aplicación móbil

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

A evolución das telecomunicacións: como as redes globais de próxima xeración están a dar forma á industria

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios