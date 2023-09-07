Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Anthropic Introduces Claude Pro, an AI Chatbot Competitor to ChatGPT

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 7, 2023
Anthropic Introduces Claude Pro, an AI Chatbot Competitor to ChatGPT

Anthropic, a prominent player in the AI industry, has recently launched Claude Pro, a premium version of its AI chatbot, Claude 2. With its impressive contextual capability, Claude Pro is set to be a strong competitor to ChatGPT. While ChatGPT Plus can handle a context of 32K tokens, Claude Pro surpasses this with a staggering 100K tokens, providing users with a more enriched experience.

Anthropic, after careful consideration of market dynamics and user preferences, decided to introduce a paid subscription model. Through user polls, the company gauged users’ willingness to pay $25 per month for a subscription, aligning their offerings with user expectations.

The main highlight of Claude Pro is that it promises “at least 5 times more usage compared to the free version of Claude.” This offering caters to power users and resets every 8 hours, allowing for seamless interactions and uninhibited conversations.

ChatGPT Plus also limits its usage but has been gradually expanding it over time. Their latest update allows users to send up to 50 messages every 3 hours for GPT-4, their more advanced model.

Anthropic recently secured over $400 million in funding, with Google leading the funding round. Founded by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic is creating its own mark in the AI field. In contrast, OpenAI, backed primarily by Microsoft, has reached a valuation of nearly $30 billion.

Claude Pro is designed to handle extensive conversations, even those involving large attachments. Users are advised to start new conversations for new topics to optimize Claude’s performance and avoid unnecessary re-uploads of files. This not only conserves the message limit but also expedites response times.

Anthropic’s innovative training method for Claude, called “Constitutional,” sets it apart from OpenAI’s Reinforcement Learning Through Human Feedback. By providing the model with a set of general rules, known as the “Constitution,” Anthropic enables self-improvement without human interaction. This approach helps the model favor good interactions over bad, thereby detecting and adapting to problematic behavior.

Source: Decrypt, OpenAI

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Apple lanza unha actualización urxente do iPhone para abordar a violación da seguridade

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A empresa de xogos Roblox se expande aos dispositivos Quest de PlayStation e Meta

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tecnoloxía

A actualización de Google Maps permite aos usuarios personalizar os lugares gardados con emojis

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

noticia

A xeoenxeñería por si soa non é suficiente para salvar a Antártida, suxiren novos modelos

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Apple lanza unha actualización urxente do iPhone para abordar a violación da seguridade

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
noticia

iPhone 14 dispoñible a un prezo con desconto na venda de bonanza móbil de Flipkart

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
noticia

FSP presenta fontes de alimentación co novo conector de alimentación auxiliar PCIe 12V-2×6

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios