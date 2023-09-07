Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

tecnoloxía

Abbott to Acquire Bigfoot Biomedical, Expanding Innovation in Diabetes Care

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 7, 2023
Abbott to Acquire Bigfoot Biomedical, Expanding Innovation in Diabetes Care

Abbott, a leading medical device company, has announced its plans to acquire Bigfoot Biomedical, a company specializing in diabetes care technology. The acquisition comes after years of collaboration between the two companies and aims to further accelerate innovation in the field of diabetes management.

Bigfoot Biomedical, founded in 2014, offers a “smart” insulin pen cap that collects data from a user’s continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to help them calculate the right insulin dose. The company’s insulin management system, called Bigfoot Unity, turns diabetes data into clear dosing recommendations displayed on the insulin pen cap. This system is designed to be paired with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 CGM, providing users with personalized and accurate insulin management.

The collaboration between Bigfoot and Abbott began in 2017, with the integration of the FreeStyle Libre CGM and the Bigfoot Unity system receiving FDA clearance in 2021. The acquisition of Bigfoot by Abbott will allow for further innovation and the wider availability of the Bigfoot Unity system to diabetes patients.

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre CGM is widely used and known for its affordability. By acquiring Bigfoot Biomedical, Abbott aims to expand its presence in diabetes care and develop connected solutions that make living with diabetes easier. The acquisition will bring together two leaders in different areas of diabetes care, CGM and insulin dosing support, to create more personalized and precise diabetes management tools.

The planned acquisition has been viewed as a logical next step for both companies. Bigfoot will benefit from Abbott’s scale and resources to reach more diabetes patients, while Abbott will extend the capabilities of its FreeStyle Libre device and provide patients with actionable insights.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, further driving innovation in the diabetes care space.

Fontes:
– Retrieved from [source]
– Retrieved from [source]
– Retrieved from [source]

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

tecnoloxía

Apple lanza unha actualización urxente do iPhone para abordar a violación da seguridade

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
tecnoloxía

A empresa de xogos Roblox se expande aos dispositivos Quest de PlayStation e Meta

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
tecnoloxía

A actualización de Google Maps permite aos usuarios personalizar os lugares gardados con emojis

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

noticia

A xeoenxeñería por si soa non é suficiente para salvar a Antártida, suxiren novos modelos

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Apple lanza unha actualización urxente do iPhone para abordar a violación da seguridade

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
noticia

iPhone 14 dispoñible a un prezo con desconto na venda de bonanza móbil de Flipkart

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
noticia

FSP presenta fontes de alimentación co novo conector de alimentación auxiliar PCIe 12V-2×6

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios