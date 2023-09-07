A Guide to Navigating Starfield’s Map and Interface

Starfield, the latest release from Bethesda, offers players a vast and intricate universe to explore. With a multi-level map system and unconventional menu navigation options, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and lost in the interface. This guide aims to help players understand how Starfield’s map system works and provides tips for efficient navigation.

To unlock fast travel to specific areas, players need to first visit a city or location on a planet. Afterward, they can open the scanner by pressing LB (controller) or F (keyboard) and aim the reticle at a previously visited area. Pressing A (gamepad) or E (keyboard) will prompt a fast travel option. This method allows players to travel to specific locations without accessing a menu.

Starfield features four levels of maps. The surface map provides a basic overview of points of interest but lacks detail. By opening the scanner with LB/F and then pressing RB/G, players can access the surface map and quickly travel to previously visited locales. The planet map displays more detailed information and can be accessed by holding the menu button or Tab. From this view, players can select specific locations or choose to land and explore any area on a planet.

The system map shows all the planets, moons, and space stations within a star system. Players can set a course or instantly travel to a previously visited area. The galaxy map reveals all available star systems in Starfield and allows players to chart courses to new systems. If a star system is out of reach, players must upgrade their ship or navigate to a closer system.

When traveling to a space station, players must manually fly towards it and dock by pressing A( or E when close). Once docked, players can press X (or R) to board the station or return to their ship. Additionally, fast traveling to mission objectives can be done by accessing the quest log and selecting a specific mission. Players can press Y (gamepad) or B (keyboard) to have the map automatically locate their next objective in the galaxy.

For a more immersive experience, players can choose to navigate without relying heavily on maps and menus. From the cockpit of their ship, players can look for icons representing specific destinations and press A to travel there. This method allows players to avoid excessive menu diving and reach any desired location.

As players spend more time exploring the star-filled universe of Starfield, they will become more familiar with the interface and develop muscle memory for efficient navigation. With the help of this guide, players can navigate the vastness of space with ease and enjoy the immersive experience Starfield has to offer.

