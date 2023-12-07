New Study Reveals Galactic Winds Extend Beyond Individual Galaxies

The latest research in the field of astronomy has shed light on the expansive nature of galactic winds. Astronomers have observed the upward and downward expulsion of gas from spiral galaxies, stretching far beyond the confines of the galaxy itself. These groundbreaking findings, published in the journal Nature, provide support for the prevailing theory of galaxy evolution.

Galactic winds play a significant role in modeling galaxy formation, as they enable the expansion of galaxies through the influx of surrounding gas. It has long been believed that the presence of young stars and supermassive black holes disrupt this growth by propelling gas into space via shock waves. However, the exact processes involved have remained mysterious.

Recently, researchers utilized the MUSE instrument on the Very Large Telescope in Chile to study nearly two hundred distant spiral galaxies. By examining the signals emitted by magnesium gas surrounding these galaxies, the scientists made a compelling argument for the existence of galactic winds that extend well beyond the individual galaxy.

In half of the observed galaxies, the gas outflow displayed perpendicular directions, with both upward and downward movement. Astonishingly, the gas was detected up to tens of thousands of light years from the galaxy, traveling at speeds of hundreds of kilometers per second through intergalactic space.

Lead author of the study, Yucheng Guo from the Université de Lyon, commented, “To me, it is a real milestone that we are finally witnessing intergalactic gas outflows from ordinary galaxies. Until now, observations have been difficult to interpret, but thanks to this study we can no longer ignore bipolar winds.”

These findings mark a significant breakthrough in our understanding of galactic winds and their impact on galaxy formation. By mapping the average gas flows and velocities, scientists can now refine their computer simulations of galaxy evolution, providing crucial insights into the growth mechanisms of galaxies.

Referencia do xornal:

Guo, Y., et al. (2023) Bipolar outflows out to 10 kpc for massive galaxies at redshift z ≈ 1. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-06718-w.

Ler máis na web Story: New Study Reveals Galactic Winds Extend Beyond Individual Galaxies