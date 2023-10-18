Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Un meteorito sospeitoso golpea o norte de Melbourne, causando unha explosión masiva e un destello de luz

ByGabriel Botha

Outubro 18, 2023
Un meteorito sospeitoso golpea o norte de Melbourne, causando unha explosión masiva e un destello de luz

A suspected meteor has struck Melbourne’s north, causing a massive blast and a blinding flash of light. The event, which occurred on October 18, 2023, has left residents in awe and raised questions about Earth’s vulnerability to celestial objects.

Video footage captured the intense moment as the meteor entered the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a fiery streak across the sky before crashing into the ground. The impact resulted in a shockwave and a bright flash of light that illuminated the surrounding area.

While the exact location of the impact is yet to be determined, witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and feeling the ground shake. Authorities have since launched an investigation to locate the impact site and assess the extent of any damage caused.

Meteors are fragments of rock or metal from space that enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up due to friction. These cosmic objects are often referred to as shooting stars when seen from Earth. While most meteors burn up completely and pose no threat, larger ones can potentially reach the ground and cause damage upon impact.

Events like the one witnessed in Melbourne serve as a reminder of the frequent encounters the Earth has with space debris. Although meteor strikes are relatively rare and the chances of one causing significant damage or injuries are low, they remind us of the vastness and unpredictability of the cosmos.

Fontes:
– Daily Mail Australia

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

ciencia

Un novo atlas de galaxias ofrece unha visión detallada dos nosos veciños cósmicos

Outubro 19, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

A evidencia máis profunda coñecida do branqueamento dos arrecifes de coral descuberta no Océano Índico

Outubro 19, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

O dano crecente dos satélites de órbita terrestre baixa na investigación científica

Outubro 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Un novo atlas de galaxias ofrece unha visión detallada dos nosos veciños cósmicos

Outubro 19, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A evidencia máis profunda coñecida do branqueamento dos arrecifes de coral descuberta no Océano Índico

Outubro 19, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O dano crecente dos satélites de órbita terrestre baixa na investigación científica

Outubro 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O ascenso e caída da biorrexión de Malvinoxhosan en Sudáfrica

Outubro 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios