Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Novos descubrimentos sobre TRAPPIST-1 b: Exoplaneta rochoso con temperaturas extremas

ByMampho Brescia

Outubro 2, 2023
Novos descubrimentos sobre TRAPPIST-1 b: Exoplaneta rochoso con temperaturas extremas

NASA scientists have made groundbreaking discoveries about TRAPPIST-1 b, a rocky exoplanet located approximately 40 light-years away from Earth. The researchers have used advanced instruments to study the planet’s temperature, which has provided valuable insights into its atmosphere and conditions.

TRAPPIST-1 b is one of seven known planets orbiting the ultra-cool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1. This star system has gained significant attention due to its potential to harbor habitable worlds. The recent findings contribute to our understanding of TRAPPIST-1 b’s climate and suitability for life.

The recorded temperatures of TRAPPIST-1 b range between 445 and 510 degrees Fahrenheit (230 and 265 degrees Celsius). These extreme temperatures suggest that the exoplanet experiences a highly inhospitable environment. In comparison, Earth’s average temperature is a moderate 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius).

Through detailed observations and models, scientists have determined that the exoplanet’s atmosphere plays a crucial role in its temperature regulation. A comparison between TRAPPIST-1 b’s measured and modeled temperatures reveals that an atmosphere significantly affects the planet’s climate. A model without an atmosphere exhibits higher temperatures, while the measured data aligns more closely with a model that includes an atmosphere.

It is important to note that TRAPPIST-1 b’s proximity to its host star also impacts its temperature. Being so close to the star, the exoplanet is subjected to intense heat, resulting in blistering conditions. These findings deepen our understanding of the complexities of exoplanet atmospheres, emphasizing the significance of atmospheric studies in characterizing alien worlds.

In conclusion, NASA’s research on TRAPPIST-1 b has unveiled important information about this rocky exoplanet’s extreme temperatures and its atmospheric composition. The findings shed light on the challenges of livability on such worlds and highlight the role of atmospheres in regulating climate. Continued exploration and study of exoplanets will provide further insights into the diversity of planetary environments beyond our solar system.

Fontes:
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

ciencia

As misións lunares de China avanzan a medida que Pequín planea futuras expedicións lunares e estacións de investigación

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Athena: o sistema de modelado de incendios impulsado pola intelixencia artificial que loita contra os incendios forestales en NSW

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

A nave espacial OSIRIS-REx da NASA devolve á Terra unha mostra histórica de asteroides

Outubro 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

ciencia

As misións lunares de China avanzan a medida que Pequín planea futuras expedicións lunares e estacións de investigación

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Athena: o sistema de modelado de incendios impulsado pola intelixencia artificial que loita contra os incendios forestales en NSW

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A nave espacial OSIRIS-REx da NASA devolve á Terra unha mostra histórica de asteroides

Outubro 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Imaxe espectacular de NGC 4654: unha galaxia espiral intermedia no cúmulo de Virgo

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios