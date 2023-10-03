Vida da cidade

Novo método utiliza bacterias E.coli para detectar minas terrestres en Israel

Scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and biotechnology startup Enzymit have developed a breakthrough method to detect buried landmines in Israel using the E.coli bacterium. This innovative solution aims to tackle the problem of dangerous and inefficient landmine detection methods currently in use. Thousands of fields in Israel have been fortified with landmines since the Six-Day War in 1967, making it crucial to find a safer and more effective way to locate and remove these deadly explosives.

The E.coli bacterium has been engineered to sense trace amounts of dinitrotoluene (DNT), a chemical that leaks out of buried landmines. The modified bacteria is sprayed above a suspected minefield, and a drone equipped with a specialized camera captures images that reveal the location of these mines through luminescent colors. The E.coli strain used in this process is designed to die out shortly after dispersal, ensuring that it poses no risk to humans or the environment.

The team at Hebrew University has been working on this mine-detecting method for over a decade. They were inspired by the natural ability of E.coli to detect nutrients, creating a solution that makes the bacteria more sensitive to DNT while avoiding false positives. Enzymit, the biotechnology startup, plays a crucial role in accelerating the development of this groundbreaking solution by creating proteins that enhance the bacteria’s ability to detect landmines.

Field testing of the complete solution is currently underway, and it is expected to be operational for “non-civilian use” next year. The research teams also believe that this method can be expanded to detect other explosives and chemicals used in various applications, such as RDX. Beyond landmine detection, Enzymit’s computational algorithms have been utilized to develop prebiotics found in breast milk and hyaluronic acid for cosmetic applications.

