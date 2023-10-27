O novo foguete Vulcan Centaur será lanzado nunha misión emocionante

The upcoming holiday season holds an extra special treat for space enthusiasts as United Launch Alliance (ULA) prepares for the highly anticipated debut flight of its new Vulcan Centaur rocket. Scheduled for Christmas Eve, this mission, known as Certification-1 (Cert-1), will mark a significant milestone in ULA’s launch capabilities and exploration efforts.

The Vulcan Centaur rocket is set to replace ULA’s Atlas V and Delta IV vehicles, boasting advancements that will push the boundaries of space exploration. Powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, the core stage of the Vulcan Centaur utilizes liquid oxygen and liquid methane fuel, similar to SpaceX’s Raptor engine. This environmentally friendly propulsion system represents a step forward in sustainable rocket technology.

Furthermore, the upper stage of the Vulcan Centaur features two RL10 engines from Aerojet Rocketdyne, which burn hydrogen to generate powerful thrust. Additionally, the rocket can be augmented with solid rocket boosters (SRBs) to enhance its lifting capability based on mission requirements.

The most powerful configuration of the Vulcan Centaur, equipped with six SRBs, boasts an impressive payload capacity of 60,000 pounds (27,200 kilograms) to low Earth orbit (LEO). This surpasses ULA’s retiring Delta IV Heavy and even the largest Atlas V variant in terms of payload capacity.

Cert-1 will not only serve as a test flight but also embark on an exciting lunar mission. Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic’s lunar lander, Peregrine, will embark on its maiden voyage to the moon aboard the Vulcan Centaur. This demonstration highlights ULA’s commitment to supporting cutting-edge exploration endeavors.

As ULA prepares for Cert-1 after overcoming delays caused by an upper stage explosion during testing earlier this year, space enthusiasts eagerly await the launch of this highly advanced rocket. With its impressive capabilities and potential future applications, the Vulcan Centaur marks a significant milestone in ULA’s ongoing efforts to propel space exploration to new heights.

FAQ

1. Que é o foguete Vulcan Centaur?

The Vulcan Centaur rocket is United Launch Alliance’s next-generation launch vehicle, designed to replace their Atlas V and Delta IV rockets.

2. What is the payload capacity of the Vulcan Centaur?

The Vulcan Centaur is capable of delivering 60,000 pounds (27,200 kilograms) of payload to low Earth orbit (LEO) in its most powerful configuration.

3. What engines power the Vulcan Centaur?

The Vulcan Centaur is propelled by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin for the core stage and two RL10 engines from Aerojet Rocketdyne for the upper stage.

4. Will the Vulcan Centaur be utilized for lunar missions?

Yes, the upcoming Certification-1 mission of the Vulcan Centaur will send Astrobotic’s lunar lander, Peregrine, on its first-ever mission to the moon.

5. What was the cause of the delays for Cert-1?

Cert-1 faced delays due to an upper stage explosion during testing earlier this year, prompting ULA to reinforce the vehicle’s tanks and ensure its safety and reliability.