Exploración robótica e minería no espazo: o futuro da prospección de asteroides

Asteroid Mining Corp., a London-based startup, aims to revolutionize the space resources industry with its cutting-edge robotics technology. Despite the industry’s current lack of maturity, the company remains optimistic about the potential of asteroid mining. Founded in 2016, Asteroid Mining Corp. strives to be the first space mining company in the UK.

At the Space Economy Summit in Los Angeles, CEO and founder Mitch Hunter-Scullion unveiled the company’s impressive creation, the Space Capable Asteroid Robotic-Explorer (SCAR-E). This innovative, six-legged robot weighs 20 kilograms and offers a range of services. SCAR-E’s uniqueness lies in its ability to perform complex tasks that conventional four-legged robots cannot.

While the initial focus is on industrial inspection, SCAR-E’s potential applications extend far beyond. With the addition of six-finger grippers to its feet, SCAR-E will be capable of scaling walls and inspecting ship hulls. This versatility opens doors to future exploration of lunar craters and prospecting asteroids.

Traditional wheeled rovers have served well on the moon and Mars. However, they face limitations when confronted with steep slopes or difficult terrains. SCAR-E, on the other hand, offers a solution to this problem, making it a suitable candidate for accessing challenging lunar or asteroid environments.

In addition to SCAR-E, Asteroid Mining Corp. is also developing Alchemist-1, a materials-processing satellite. This satellite aims to enhance the company’s capabilities further and serve applications such as the International Space Station and lunar missions.

Looking ahead to the future, Hunter-Scullion envisions a time when the company’s robotic technology will be deployed for expeditions to asteroids. By the late 2030s or early 2030s, Asteroid Mining Corp. hopes to explore and exploit the resources available in our celestial backyard, paving the way for humanity to benefit from these valuable extraterrestrial resources.

In conclusion, Asteroid Mining Corp. is pioneering the field of space exploration and mining with its advanced robotics technology. As the company continues to develop and improve its products, the prospect of asteroid mining becomes increasingly feasible. With the potential to unlock the vast resources of space, this industry holds promise for future scientific discoveries and economic growth.

Fontes:

– SpaceNews/Debra Werner