O esperma de Tuatara máis rápido e máis longo que o esperma humano, segundo o estudo

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 13, 2023
Researchers from Victoria University of Wellington have discovered that tuatara sperm is three times longer and faster than human sperm. This finding could potentially aid in the survival of the tuatara species. The study, which examined the reproductive habits of the ancient reptile, found that male tuatara do not have reproductive organs like mammals do. Instead, mating pairs rub their cloacas together.

According to Sarah Lamar, the visiting researcher and author of the project, this lack of reproductive organs may explain why tuatara sperm is faster. Lamar hypothesizes that the sperm needs to move quickly to reach the female reproductive tract from the outside of the cloaca. Tuatara sperm, described as “threadlike” and resembling bird sperm, is significantly longer than human sperm.

Despite the impressive size and speed of tuatara sperm, the reptiles have low birth rates. This can be attributed to infertile males and the infrequent egg-laying habits of females. Only 20% of males are able to secure a mate due to competition within the population. Additionally, females often only give birth every four years.

Lamar hopes that her research will help increase the tuatara population both in the wild and in captivity. Understanding the fertility of male tuatara can aid in making informed decisions when translocating individuals or establishing new populations. By identifying healthy and fertile males, conservation efforts can be more effective.

Tuatara are currently listed as “at risk-relict” and are found on 32 islands in the wild. Threats to their survival include rats, mice, habitat destruction, poaching, and low genetic diversity. As the last survivors of reptiles from the age of dinosaurs, tuatara play a crucial role in the ecosystem and can live up to 100 years in some cases.

