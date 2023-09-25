A superlúa da colleita ilumina o ceo do outono

The harvest moon, also known as the corn moon, will grace the night sky on Thursday night into early Friday. This full moon, which occurs closest to the start of autumn, gets its name from the farmers who relied on its light to work late into the night harvesting their crops. This year, the harvest moon will be a supermoon, appearing larger and brighter than usual.

The supermoon phenomenon happens when the moon is full and at its closest point to Earth. This year’s harvest supermoon will be the last of four consecutive supermoons, following the buck moon in July, the sturgeon moon on August 1, and the blue moon on August 30.

Stargazers will have the opportunity to spot a near full moon in the days leading up to and after the peak. While the moon will be at its fullest at 5:57 a.m. EDT on Friday, it will already be visible after dark on Thursday.

In addition to the harvest supermoon, skywatchers will also be able to catch a glimpse of Saturn. On Tuesday night, looking to the southeast sky, the planet can be seen slightly above and to the left of the moon.

Interestingly, this year’s super blue moon, which rose last month, was the last one to occur for the next 14 years. The next occurrences of super blue moons will be in January and March of 2037.

Looking ahead, fall 2023 promises several exciting celestial events. In October, a “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible in the southwestern United States. There will also be a hunter’s moon and a moon eclipse of Venus in November. Furthermore, the Andromedids meteor shower, which hasn’t been seen in 171 years, will peak in December, treating skywatchers to about 60 shooting stars.

Fontes:

- NASA

- Forbes