ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 24, 2023
A cápsula da NASA aterra con éxito, recuperando a mostra de asteroide máis grande da historia

A NASA capsule has successfully landed in Utah, marking the end of a seven-year space voyage and bringing with it the largest asteroid sample ever collected. The sample, taken from the asteroid Bennu, is expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the habitability of Earth. NASA Chief Bill Nelson called the mission historic and stated that the asteroid dust will give scientists an extraordinary glimpse into the beginnings of our solar system.

The Osiris-Rex probe, launched in 2016, collected approximately 250 grams of dust from Bennu’s rocky surface. While this may seem like a small amount, NASA believes it will greatly contribute to our understanding of asteroids that could potentially threaten Earth. NASA scientist Amy Simon compared the sample return to the historic return of the Apollo moon rocks.

The Osiris-Rex capsule was released from the probe and made a fiery descent through Earth’s atmosphere, finally landing in the Utah Test and Training Range. Despite some complications with the parachute deployment, the capsule remained intact and was not breached. It was then transported to a clean room for further examination.

The collected sample will be taken to Johnson Space Center in Houston for additional study, with initial results planned to be announced in October. Most of the sample will be preserved for future generations, while a portion will be used immediately for experiments. Some of the sample will also be sent to Japan and Canada for collaborative research.

Studying asteroid samples is important because they contain materials dating back billions of years and can provide insights into the origins and evolution of the solar system. By analyzing these samples, scientists hope to uncover more about our own origin story.

