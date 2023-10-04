Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

A nova superficie superhidrofóbica pode permanecer seca baixo a auga durante meses

Outubro 4, 2023
A team of researchers from Harvard University and other institutions have developed a superhydrophobic surface with a stable plastron that can last for months underwater. The research, published in Nature Materials, could have a range of applications in biomedicine and industry.

The spider species Argyroneta aquatica inspired this research. This spider can live its entire life underwater despite having lungs that can only breathe atmospheric oxygen. The secret lies in the millions of water-repellent hairs on the spider’s body that trap air, creating a thin layer called a plastron.

For years, scientists have been trying to replicate the protective effects of the plastron for applications such as preventing corrosion, bacterial growth, and chemical fouling on underwater surfaces. However, previous attempts only kept surfaces dry for a matter of hours.

The researchers developed a new method to create long-lasting underwater superhydrophobic surfaces. They identified a larger group of parameters, including surface roughness and hydrophobicity, to determine the stability of the plastron. Using this method, they designed a superhydrophobic surface from a titanium alloy with a long-lasting plastron.

The stability and durability of the surface were demonstrated through extensive testing, including bending, twisting, and exposure to hot and cold water. The surface remained aerophilic, or air-trapping, for 208 days while submerged in water and showed significant resistance to bacterial growth and mussel adhesion.

The simplicity and scalability of this new method make it valuable for real-world applications. It could be used in biomedical settings to reduce infection after surgery or as biodegradable implants. The research opens up opportunities for the development of new materials with unprecedented properties, inspired by nature’s own solutions.

Source: Nature Materials, DOI: 10.1038/s41563-023-01670-6

