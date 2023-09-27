Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Os científicos descobren como a saliva do verme de cera degrada o plástico

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 27, 2023
Os científicos descobren como a saliva do verme de cera degrada o plástico

A team of scientists in Spain has discovered that the saliva of the wax worm, Galleria mellonella larvae, has the ability to oxidize and depolymerize polyethylene, a type of plastic commonly used in packaging and other applications. The researchers used cryo-electron microscopy to analyze the saliva directly from the source and found that the buccal secretions contained four proteins, known as hexamerins, that can degrade polyethylene. They also identified three macromolecular complexes formed by these proteins that regulate their activity.

The researchers named the proteins Demetra, Cibeles, Ceres, and Cora based on their characteristics. Demetra and Cibeles were found to be capable of oxidizing and degrading polyethylene. All four proteins belong to the hexamerin family, although their catalyst nature and exact functions are still unknown.

This discovery is significant for plastic waste management as it provides insights into potential biodegradation strategies. Understanding the mechanisms by which these proteins degrade polyethylene could lead to the development of more efficient and environmentally-friendly methods for plastic disposal.

The study highlights the importance of exploring the functionalities of hexamerins for biotechnological applications. Further research is needed to fully elucidate the structure and function of these proteins and to determine how they can be harnessed for practical use.

Fontes:
– Avances científicos, doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adi6813

Definicións:
– Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM): a technique used to determine the structure of biological samples by freezing them and imaging them with an electron microscope
– Polyethylene: a type of plastic commonly used in packaging and other applications
– Hexamerins: a family of proteins found in insects that are involved in various biological processes
– Buccal secretions: secretions produced by the salivary glands in the mouth

Fontes:
– Avances científicos, doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adi6813

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

Sorprendentes habilidades de aprendizaxe atopadas nas medusas de caixa do Caribe

Setembro 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Whale Play: The Fascinating Behavior of Kelping

Setembro 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

O astronauta da NASA e os cosmonautas rusos regresan a casa despois dunha misión espacial dun ano

Setembro 28, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Sorprendentes habilidades de aprendizaxe atopadas nas medusas de caixa do Caribe

Setembro 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Whale Play: The Fascinating Behavior of Kelping

Setembro 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O astronauta da NASA e os cosmonautas rusos regresan a casa despois dunha misión espacial dun ano

Setembro 28, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Control da fricción en superficies de grafeno con campos eléctricos

Setembro 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios