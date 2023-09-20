Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

A misión solar Aditya L1 da India comeza a estudar as partículas do vento solar do espazo

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 20, 2023
A misión solar Aditya L1 da India comeza a estudar as partículas do vento solar do espazo

India’s solar mission Aditya L1 has successfully started studying energetic particles in the solar wind from space, according to senior astrophysicist Dr. Dibyendu Chakrabarty. The solar wind is the continuous flow of charged particles from the sun that permeates the solar system. This study will be conducted using the Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS), a part of the Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) payload.

STEPS, developed by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) with support from the Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, has been functioning within the Earth’s magnetic field since September 10. During its journey to Lagrange point 1, which will take about four months, STEPS will collect data on energetic particles in the solar wind. This data will contribute to maintaining the health and performance of space assets.

The main aim of STEPS is to study the environment of energetic particles from the spacecraft’s position at the L1 point. The long-term data from STEPS will also enhance understanding of space weather changes. With six sensors observing in different directions, STEPS measures supra-thermal and energetic ions. The collected data assists scientists in analyzing particle behavior surrounding the Earth, particularly in the presence of its magnetic field.

India’s Aditya-L1 mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, is heading towards the First Lagrangian point, located about 1.5 million km from Earth. Lagrangian points, discovered by mathematician Joseph Louis Lagrange, are where gravitational forces between two objects balance each other, allowing spacecraft to remain in a stable position.

Fontes:
– Dr. Dibyendu Chakrabarty, professor of Space and Atmospheric Sciences at the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL)
- Organización India de Investigación Espacial (ISRO)

Note: The original article did not include specific URLs for sources.

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

ciencia

Por que somos mellores para recoñecer as caras erguidas: unha combinación de evolución e experiencia

Setembro 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

A misión de retorno de mostras a Marte da NASA enfróntase a retos, podendo atrasarse ata 2030

Setembro 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

As células de combustible nuclear do tamaño dunha semente poderían alimentar as bases da Lúa para 2030

Setembro 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Por que somos mellores para recoñecer as caras erguidas: unha combinación de evolución e experiencia

Setembro 22, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A misión de retorno de mostras a Marte da NASA enfróntase a retos, podendo atrasarse ata 2030

Setembro 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

As células de combustible nuclear do tamaño dunha semente poderían alimentar as bases da Lúa para 2030

Setembro 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A nova tecnoloxía permite a comunicación entre humanos e plantas e revoluciona a agricultura

Setembro 22, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios