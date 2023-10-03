Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Científicos descobren a estrutura 3D do sistema CRISPR-Cas13bt3 con promesa de loita contra virus

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 3, 2023
Científicos descobren a estrutura 3D do sistema CRISPR-Cas13bt3 con promesa de loita contra virus

Scientists have made a breakthrough in the field of gene editing by detailing the three-dimensional structure of CRISPR-Cas13bt3, one of the smallest known CRISPR-Cas13 systems used for RNA modification. This discovery paves the way for enhancing the precision of this gene editing tool and improving its access and delivery to target editing sites. The study, published in Nature Communications, highlights the unique characteristics of CRISPR-Cas13bt3 that distinguish it from other proteins in the same family.

CRISPR systems are Nobel-prize winning technologies used for editing nucleic acids such as RNA and DNA. RNA is a single-stranded polymeric molecule essential for gene expression, while DNA carries genetic instructions for development and growth.

Researchers from Rice University used 3D modeling to better understand the structure and mechanism of CRISPR-Cas13bt3. Unlike other CRISPR systems that target DNA, Cas13-associated systems, including CRISPR-Cas13bt3, target RNA. This RNA-targeting system holds great potential in combating viruses, as many viruses use RNA to encode their genetic information.

The small size of CRISPR-Cas13bt3, with only about 700 amino acids compared to the usual 1200 amino acids, offers an advantage by providing better access and delivery to target sites. The researchers used cryo-electron microscopy to map the structure of the CRISPR system, producing a detailed 3D model. Surprisingly, they found that CRISPR-Cas13bt3 operates differently from other proteins in the Cas13 family. Instead of two initially separated domains that come together to perform a cut, this system uses a pre-existing scissor-like structure combined with binding elements to target specific RNA sites.

The researchers then worked to enhance the system’s precision by testing its activity and specificity in living cells. Their findings bring us closer to more effective gene editing tools that can combat viruses and potentially contribute to advancements in medicine and biotechnology.

Fonte: Nature Communications

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

O telescopio James Webb da NASA detecta sinais potenciais de vida nun planeta distante

Outubro 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

As misións lunares de China avanzan a medida que Pequín planea futuras expedicións lunares e estacións de investigación

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Athena: o sistema de modelado de incendios impulsado pola intelixencia artificial que loita contra os incendios forestales en NSW

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O telescopio James Webb da NASA detecta sinais potenciais de vida nun planeta distante

Outubro 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

As misións lunares de China avanzan a medida que Pequín planea futuras expedicións lunares e estacións de investigación

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Athena: o sistema de modelado de incendios impulsado pola intelixencia artificial que loita contra os incendios forestales en NSW

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A nave espacial OSIRIS-REx da NASA devolve á Terra unha mostra histórica de asteroides

Outubro 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios