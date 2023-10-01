As the season changes and the leaves start to fall, October brings us a host of captivating astronomical events to marvel at. From space missions to meteor showers, this month promises to be a treat for astronomy enthusiasts.

One of the highly anticipated events is the launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission on October 5. The Psyche spacecraft will explore asteroid 16 Psyche, which is believed to be composed primarily of metal. By studying this unique metallic world, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the formation of terrestrial planet cores, including Earth’s. Originally planned for September 2022, the mission was delayed due to technical difficulties. The launch will take place from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

On October 9, the Draconid meteor shower will reach its peak. Unlike other meteor showers, the Draconids are most visible in the evening or at dawn, rather than throughout the night. Although this shower is expected to produce only about ten meteors per hour, in previous years, it has surprised astronomers with spectacular displays, producing thousands of meteors per hour. While such an extraordinary show is not predicted for this year, it’s worth keeping an eye out for any surprises.

The Orionid meteor shower, associated with the famous comet Halley, will peak on October 20. With the moon at only 37% illumination, visibility for this shower will be favorable. The Orionids have been known to produce up to eighty meteors per hour, although recent years have seen rates closer to twenty or thirty per hour. Still, the chance to witness these celestial wonders is not to be missed.

October’s full moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, will shine on October 28. This moon, along with the Harvest Moon, can occur in either September or October. The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, while the Hunter’s Moon follows it. Originally a signal for hunters to wrap up their hunting season and prepare for winter, the Hunter’s Moon is also associated with other names such as the Falling Leaves Moon and the Drying Rice Moon.

With opportunities to witness meteor showers, support space missions, and appreciate the beauty of the full moon this October, astronomy enthusiasts are in for a real treat.

