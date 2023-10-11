Vida da cidade

Un novo método para controlar con precisión o comportamento de difusión dunha soa molécula

Scientists from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a novel technique to monitor the diffusion behavior of single molecules in sub-nanometer space. The study, published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters, utilized surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) to achieve this level of accuracy.

SERS is an analytical technique that enhances the Raman signal of molecules by inducing a resonance phenomenon on a metal surface. It allows for highly sensitive and selective analysis at the single-molecule level. However, monitoring the long-term behavior of unlabeled single molecules has proven challenging.

To overcome this hurdle, the research team utilized the photothermal effect of gold nanorods to construct hotspot structures with a gap size of approximately 1.0 nm using laser reconstruction. These hotspots not only provided excellent SERS enhancement but also actively trapped the target molecules. This enabled real-time monitoring and analysis of single-molecule diffusion behavior, specifically for crystalline violet molecules.

By employing dynamic surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, the researchers were able to observe the blinking behavior of single crystalline violet molecules for durations of up to four minutes. The combination of density functional theory calculations and SERS mapping results led them to conclude that these molecules can be confined in sub-nanometer space.

This groundbreaking study provides valuable insights into molecular interactions, chemical reactions, and the behavior of biomolecules. The ability to accurately monitor single-molecule diffusion opens up new avenues for a deeper understanding of various scientific phenomena.

Source: The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpclett.3c02276) – Chinese Academy of Sciences

