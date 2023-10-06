Os astrónomos resolven o misterio das galaxias masivas do Universo Primeiro

Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery about the early history of our universe. Since its operations began last year, the telescope has provided a glimpse into the enigmatic epoch known as cosmic dawn, where a collection of galaxies dating back to the early universe was spotted. However, these galaxies, which appear to be massive and mature, defied expectations, leading scientists to question the basic tenets of cosmology.

In a new study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers used sophisticated computer simulations to model the evolution of the earliest galaxies. They found that star formation unfolded differently in these galaxies during the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang. Instead of steady star formation, these galaxies experienced occasional bursts of star formation, resulting in large variations in their brightness.

This phenomenon, known as “bursty star formation,” explains why these early galaxies may have appeared to be massive despite their relatively small size. The bursts of star formation produced flashes of light that made these galaxies appear much brighter than they actually were. This new understanding aligns with the standard cosmological model, resolving the mystery without requiring a complete revision of existing theories.

The researchers believe that the bursty nature of star formation in smaller galaxies is due to the formation of very large stars in sudden bursts, followed by supernova explosions after just a few million years. These explosions release gas into space, which then becomes the raw material for another burst of star formation. In larger galaxies, gravitational effects prevent such bursts, leading to more steady star formation.

The James Webb Space Telescope, which became operational in 2022, has observed about 10 times more very bright galaxies from cosmic dawn than expected. This unexpected abundance of bright galaxies challenges previous theoretical models but provides valuable insight into the early stages of the universe.

The researchers involved in this study are part of the Feedback of Relativistic Environments (FIRE) research project. They anticipate that the James Webb Space Telescope will continue to push the boundaries of our understanding, regardless of whether it confirms or challenges existing scientific expectations.

