Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Descuberto un antigo fósil de araña trampilla xigante en Australia

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 5, 2023
Descuberto un antigo fósil de araña trampilla xigante en Australia

Scientists have uncovered a fossilized giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales, Australia, marking only the fourth specimen of its kind found in the country. The spider, named “Megamonodontium mccluskyi,” lived in the Miocene period around 11 to 16 million years ago, and would have roamed and hunted in the surrounding rainforest area. The discovery of the spider fossil sheds light on the evolutionary history and extinction of spiders in Australia.

The fossilized spider was found among other Miocene fossils that had been unearthed in the area. The well-preserved nature of the fossils allowed scientists to study minute details of the spider’s body structures, revealing similarities to the modern Monodontium, or trapdoor spider. However, the ancient spider was approximately five times larger than its modern-day relatives.

The discovery of the ancient spider also provides insights into Australia’s past climate. The fact that the spider fossil was found in a layer of rainforest sediment indicates that the region was once much wetter than it is today. This information could help scientists understand how a warming climate has affected the country’s fauna in the past and potentially in the future.

This particular spider species, belonging to the family Barychelidae, is the first fossil of its kind to be found worldwide. The rarity of fossilized trapdoor spiders may be due to their habit of spending most of their time inside burrows, which are not conducive to fossilization.

The findings of this discovery were published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Fontes:

Matthew R McCurry, Michael Frese, Robert Raven (Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society)

Robert Raven (Queensland Museum)

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

Non hai esperanza de espertar o Moon Lander e Rover de Chandrayaan-3, di o científico espacial

Outubro 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

A importancia de xestionar as preferencias de cookies

Outubro 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Os investigadores descobren o impacto do spin nuclear nos procesos biolóxicos

Outubro 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Non hai esperanza de espertar o Moon Lander e Rover de Chandrayaan-3, di o científico espacial

Outubro 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A importancia de xestionar as preferencias de cookies

Outubro 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os investigadores descobren o impacto do spin nuclear nos procesos biolóxicos

Outubro 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Novo método para detectar drogas deficientes en zonas de escasos recursos

Outubro 6, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios