Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Novas perspectivas descobren o potencial de mellores baterías de litio-xofre

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 8, 2023
Novas perspectivas descobren o potencial de mellores baterías de litio-xofre

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory have made significant progress in improving lithium-sulfur batteries, a promising technology that offers advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-sulfur batteries can store two to three times more energy, are more affordable due to the abundance and low cost of sulfur, and do not rely on critical resources like cobalt and nickel.

However, the short lifetime of lithium-sulfur batteries has hindered their widespread adoption. The dissolution of sulfur from the cathode during discharge leads to performance decline over time. In a previous study, scientists at Argonne developed a catalyst that minimized this sulfur loss problem. While the catalyst showed promise, its exact atomic-scale working mechanism remained unknown.

Through their latest research, scientists at Argonne have uncovered the reaction mechanism that occurs in the presence of the catalyst. The catalyst facilitates the formation of dense nanoscale bubbles of lithium polysulfides on the cathode surface. These lithium polysulfides prevent sulfur loss and performance decline, leading to more stable and longer-lasting batteries.

Characterization techniques, including synchrotron X-ray beams and a newly invented technique to visualize the electrode-electrolyte interface at the nanoscale, were critical in understanding the reaction mechanism. The team’s discovery not only provides insights into improving lithium-sulfur batteries but also opens doors for research on other next-generation batteries.

With this breakthrough, the future of lithium-sulfur batteries appears brighter, offering a more sustainable and eco-friendly solution for the transportation industry.

Fontes:

  • Argonne National Laboratory: Research News
  • Nature: “Visualizing interfacial collective reaction behaviour of Li–S batteries” (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06326-8)

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

O innovador satélite ADRAS-J de demostración revelado para abordar a crise dos restos espaciais

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

O estudo revela a alarmante perda das chairas inundables mundiais durante 27 anos

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

O truco de astrónomos permite que Solar Orbiter realice observacións difíciles

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O innovador satélite ADRAS-J de demostración revelado para abordar a crise dos restos espaciais

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Turistas sen sabelo vacacionan nos restos dun "continente perdido"

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
noticia

O Orbiter Chandrayaan-2 captura unha imaxe de Chandrayaan-3 Lander no Polo Sur da Lúa

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Como os lixos intelixentes están redefinindo a xestión de residuos urbanos

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios