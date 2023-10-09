Vida da cidade

Enorme tormenta solar antiga desenterrada nos Alpes franceses

ByGabriel Botha

Outubro 9, 2023
Enorme tormenta solar antiga desenterrada nos Alpes franceses

In the Southern French Alps, the remains of Scots pine trees have provided scientists with evidence of the largest-ever recorded solar storm. This ancient storm, which occurred approximately 14,300 years ago, would have had devastating effects on modern technology if it happened today.

The solar storm involved a massive burst of energetic particles being released by the sun into space. This event was detected through the analysis of annual growth rings within the preserved ancient trees. Researchers discovered a significant spike in radiocarbon, a carbon isotope, within the growth rings found near the Drouzet River in the Gap region.

If such a solar storm took place in contemporary times, it could have potentially fried satellites and caused extensive disruptions to electricity grids. The data obtained from the tree rings sheds light on the magnitude of this ancient event and the potential risks that modern societies face from similar occurrences.

Understanding the impact of solar storms is essential in modern times as we rely heavily on technology vulnerable to these space weather events. By studying past solar storms, scientists can improve forecasting capabilities and develop strategies to mitigate the potential damage caused by such powerful solar phenomena.

This research highlights the importance of using natural archives to uncover ancient events and their implications for present-day society. By analyzing tree rings or other natural records, scientists can gain valuable insights into the Earth’s past and better prepare for potential future challenges.

