ciencia

Nova misión de satélite para controlar as correntes oceánicas

ByMampho Brescia

Outubro 11, 2023
A new satellite mission called the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) is set to provide scientists with a better view of the ocean’s surface and reveal crucial information about ocean currents. As the world warms, understanding what happens in the ocean will be vital, and the SWOT mission aims to study the ocean from space to monitor these changes. The satellite, launched by NASA and CNES, the French space agency, will measure small variations in the height of the sea surface to estimate ocean currents flowing underneath.

The SWOT mission will also rely on surface-level measurements for accurate data interpretation. To gather this essential ocean data, a team of more than 60 scientists, support staff, and crew will be on board the state-of-the-art research vessel RV Investigator. This 24-day voyage off Australia’s southeast coast will utilize world-class scientific equipment, including satellite-tracked floating buoys and drifters, to measure the real-time movement of currents at the ocean surface.

Climate change is causing disruptions in the global network of currents that connect the oceans. The deep “overturning circulation” that transports carbon, heat, oxygen, and nutrients around the globe has been slowing down. At the surface, ocean currents are becoming more energetic. Western boundary currents, such as the Gulf Stream and the East Australian Current, have experienced dramatic changes and have become hotspots for ocean warming. These changes in currents can have significant impacts on local weather patterns and marine ecosystems.

By combining satellite observations with surface-level measurements, scientists hope to better understand and monitor these changes in ocean currents. The SWOT mission will provide researchers with a powerful tool to study ocean currents in unprecedented detail, which can ultimately improve weather forecasts and climate risk assessments.

