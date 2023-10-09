Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

O módulo espacial ruso da Estación Espacial Internacional sofre unha fuga do sistema de refrixeración

ByMampho Brescia

Outubro 9, 2023
O módulo espacial ruso da Estación Espacial Internacional sofre unha fuga do sistema de refrixeración

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported that a leak has occurred in the backup cooling system of its Nauka module, which is attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The cooling system is responsible for regulating temperatures onboard the space station for the astronauts.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Roscosmos has stated that the crew and the ISS are not in any immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and addressing the leak.

This incident is the latest in a series of leaks that Russia has had to deal with in space. Late last year, a leak was discovered in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return for its crew. Several months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the American organization that manages the ISS in collaboration with Russia, has not yet provided a comment regarding the recent incident.

It is crucial to note that terms like “Nauka module” and “International Space Station” refer to specific components of the space program. The Nauka module is a multipurpose module designed for scientific research and experiments, while the International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a home and workplace for astronauts from various countries.

Fontes: Roscosmos, NASA

Note: The source article does not provide URLs for the sources, so they are mentioned without hyperlinks.

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

ciencia

Comprender a importancia das cookies na privacidade en liña

Outubro 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

A fraxilidade dos sensores ambientais en zonas de alto risco

Outubro 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

O lanzamento da nave espacial Psyche da NASA pode atrasarse debido ao mal tempo

Outubro 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Comprender a importancia das cookies na privacidade en liña

Outubro 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A fraxilidade dos sensores ambientais en zonas de alto risco

Outubro 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O lanzamento da nave espacial Psyche da NASA pode atrasarse debido ao mal tempo

Outubro 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA descobre o asteroide 2023 TF4 próximo á Terra

Outubro 11, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios