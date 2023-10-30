Desbloqueando os segredos das explosións estelares: misión INFUSE para estudar os restos da supernova do bucle de Cygnus

In the vast expanse of the night sky, the Cygnus Loop supernova remnants captivate the curiosity of astronomers and stargazers alike. This celestial phenomenon, located near the constellation Cygnus (Latin for “swan”), is the remnant of a once-massive star that collapsed under its own gravity and erupted into a supernova approximately 20,000 years ago. Now, a groundbreaking mission called INFUSE is set to launch, aiming to shed light on the mysteries surrounding stellar explosions and their role in the creation of new celestial bodies.

INFUSE, which stands for Integral Field Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Experiment, will utilize a state-of-the-art instrument that combines imaging and spectroscopy to observe the Cygnus Loop supernova remnants. By capturing far-ultraviolet light emitted as the shock front crashes into pockets of cold gas in the Milky Way galaxy, INFUSE will provide invaluable insight into the dynamics and energy transfer of supernovae.

Supernovae, like the one responsible for the creation of the Cygnus Loop, play a crucial role in the formation of galaxies. These explosive events disperse heavy metals forged in a star’s core into the surrounding dust and gas clouds, which eventually coalesce to form new celestial bodies such as planets, stars, and entire star systems.

Led by Brian Fleming, a research professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, the INFUSE mission aims to study the ongoing expansion of the Cygnus Loop. This massive cloud, measuring over 120 light-years across, continues to expand at a staggering speed of approximately 930,000 miles per hour.

With its innovative instrumentation, INFUSE will capture images of the shock front, revealing gas temperatures ranging from 90,000 to 540,000 degrees Fahrenheit (50,000 to 300,000 degrees Celsius). By combining the strengths of imaging and spectroscopy, INFUSE will create a three-dimensional “data cube” that provides a comprehensive understanding of the remnants’ composition, temperature, and movement.

The launch of the INFUSE sounding rocket mission is scheduled for October 29, 2023, from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. As we embark on this scientific journey, INFUSE holds the promise of unraveling the secrets of stellar explosions, unlocking insights into the formation of celestial bodies that further illuminate our understanding of the universe.

FAQ

Q: What is INFUSE?

INFUSE, or Integral Field Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Experiment, is a sounding rocket mission that combines imaging and spectroscopy to study the Cygnus Loop supernova remnants.

Q: What is the Cygnus Loop?

The Cygnus Loop, also known as the Veil Nebula, is the remnant of a supernova explosion that occurred approximately 20,000 years ago. It is located near the constellation Cygnus in the night sky.

Q: What are supernovae?

Supernovae are explosive events that occur when a massive star collapses under its own gravity and releases an immense amount of energy. They play a crucial role in the formation of celestial bodies and the distribution of heavy metals in the universe.

Q: How will INFUSE contribute to our understanding of supernovae?

INFUSE will capture far-ultraviolet light emitted as the shock front of the Cygnus Loop supernova remnants interacts with cold gas in the Milky Way. By studying this energy transfer, INFUSE aims to provide new insights into the dynamics and processes of supernovae.