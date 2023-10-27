Novas perspectivas sobre o desenvolvemento dos nanomotores

Scientists at the University of Bonn have recently made a groundbreaking discovery in the development of nanomotors. Using a clever mechanism similar to a hand grip trainer, they have successfully created a nanomotor that can perform pulsing movements. This nanomotor, measuring just one ten-thousandth of a millimeter, has the potential to revolutionize the field of nanotechnology.

The researchers repurposed a mechanism found in every cell, known as RNA polymerases, to drive the pulsing movements of the nanomotor. RNA polymerases are responsible for copying the blueprints of proteins within a cell. By attaching an RNA polymerase to one of the handles of the nanomotor and straining a DNA strand between the handles, the researchers were able to generate a pulsing action.

The operation cycle of the nanomotor involves the RNA polymerase copying the DNA strand and gradually pulling the handles together. A termination sequence on the DNA signals the polymerase to release the strand, allowing the spring to relax and move the handles apart. This cycle repeats, creating a pulsing movement.

To provide energy for the nanomotor, the RNA polymerase utilizes nucleotide triphosphates, which are released when attaching a new letter to the DNA strand. The motor can only continue running when a sufficient number of these nucleotide triphosphates are available.

This breakthrough has significant implications for the future of nanotechnology. The nanomotor can be easily combined with other structures, allowing it to navigate surfaces and potentially become the heart of complex nanomachines. Future research will focus on optimizing the motor’s pulsation rate and developing a clutch mechanism to control its power usage.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the development of nanomotors and brings us one step closer to harnessing the power of nanotechnology. The implications for various industries, including medicine and engineering, are vast. Exciting times lie ahead as scientists continue to explore the potential of nanomotors and their applications.

