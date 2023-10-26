Os coñecementos críticos sobre a respiración da mosca da froita ofrecen novas vías para comprender os aneurismas aórticos en humanos

Researchers at Leipzig University have made a breakthrough in their study of fruit fly respiration, unlocking valuable information that could have significant implications for understanding aortic aneurysms in humans. Lead by Dr. Matthias Behr from the Institute of Biology, the team collaborated with researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences in Göttingen to conduct an extensive investigation into the respiratory system of Drosophila embryos. Their findings, recently published in the scientific journal eLife, suggest an intriguing correlation between the tracheal system in fruit flies and human circulatory systems.

The study revealed an important connection between the tracheal cells of fruit flies and the extracellular matrix through the presence of specific proteins known as Dumpy and Piopio. This discovery reflects the notion that similar underlying mechanisms may exist in human circulatory systems. Just like the intricate network of tubes in the tracheal system of fruit flies, our own circulatory system relies on a complex web of blood vessels for proper functioning.

During the embryonic development of fruit flies, the tracheal tubes are filled with an extracellular matrix, secreted by surrounding cells, which provides vital structural support. However, as the organs continue to grow, imbalances between cellular components and the extracellular matrix can occur, resulting in deformations of cell membranes. To counteract this, the protease Notopleural acts like a pair of scissors, specifically cleaving proteins and peptides, including Piopio, which ultimately severs the connections between cells and the extracellular matrix.

Dr. Behr explains that the defects observed in fruit flies could manifest in humans as aortic aneurysms. As the proteins identified in the study are also present in humans, these findings offer an exciting pathway for future research into the origins of aortic aneurysms and other tubular diseases. Understanding the intricate mechanisms involved in maintaining the integrity of tubular systems could potentially lead to advancements in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of such conditions.

This groundbreaking research underscores the value of studying model organisms like fruit flies, as they share fundamental biological processes with humans. By examining the intricate workings of the tracheal system in fruit flies, scientists gain invaluable insights that can ultimately contribute to enhancing human health.

FAQ

What is the tracheal system?

The tracheal system refers to a network of tubes in insects and other arthropods that facilitates the transport of air or respiratory gases.

What are aortic aneurysms?

Aortic aneurysms are characterized by an abnormal bulging or ballooning of the aorta, which is the primary blood vessel responsible for carrying oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body. If the aneurysm ruptures, it can be life-threatening.

Why are fruit flies used in research?

Fruit flies, particularly the model organism Drosophila, have been extensively utilized in scientific research due to their short lifespan, ease of cultivation, and genetic similarities with humans. Their study offers critical insights into fundamental biological processes, aiding researchers in unraveling mechanisms that have potential implications for human health and disease.