Establecemento de características internas e intervalos de alerta temperá para fuga térmica das baterías

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 27, 2023
A team of researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and Jinan University has made significant progress in the early detection of thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries. This development, published in Nature Communications, addresses the recurring safety concerns associated with these energy storage devices.

Thermal runaway, often responsible for battery fires and explosions, occurs due to a chain reaction of exothermic reactions within the battery. It is crucial to predict and mitigate these safety risks in a timely manner. To tackle this problem, the researchers designed a compact and multifunctional optical fiber sensor that can be implanted inside the battery.

This optical fiber sensor has the ability to withstand high temperatures of up to 1000℃ and high pressure. By using this innovative sensor, the research team successfully identified the turning point and mechanism of the chain reaction involved in thermal runaway for the first time. The sensor allows for real-time measurement of internal temperature and pressure during the thermal runaway process, providing an essential tool for assessing battery safety and issuing early warnings.

The incorporation of fiber optic sensing technology into batteries holds significant potential for the manufacturing of new energy vehicles and the safety inspection of energy storage power plants. This advancement could help enhance the development and utilization of lithium-ion batteries, ensuring greater safety and reliability in their operation.

This breakthrough research marks an important step forward in the field of battery safety. By accurately analyzing the entire process of thermal runaway and providing early warnings, this novel optical fiber sensor contributes to the future development and efficient utilization of lithium-ion batteries.

Fontes:
– Nature Communications: “Operando monitoring of thermal runaway in commercial lithium-ion cells via advanced lab-on-fiber technologies”
– Universidade de Ciencia e Tecnoloxía de China

