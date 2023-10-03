Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Os investigadores desenvolven un parche de sensor portátil para controlar continuamente os niveis de antibióticos

ByMampho Brescia

Outubro 3, 2023
Os investigadores desenvolven un parche de sensor portátil para controlar continuamente os niveis de antibióticos

Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have created a wearable sensor patch that can continuously monitor the levels of an important antibiotic called vancomycin. Vancomycin is considered a “last line of defense” antibiotic used to treat severe bacterial infections. Continuous monitoring is crucial for vancomycin because there is a narrow range in which it effectively kills bacteria without harming the patient.

The sensor patch consists of microneedles and nanoscale sensors. The microneedles, commonly used in insulin pens, are modified with gold wires, reference electrodes, and counter electrodes. The researchers chemically attach nanoscale sensors, known as aptamers, to the exposed surface of the gold wires. These aptamers are strands of DNA that change shape when they bind to vancomycin, resulting in an increase in electric current detected by the sensor system.

To test the effectiveness of the sensor patch, the researchers conducted experiments with saline solution and undiluted cow blood. The system successfully detected vancomycin in these solutions. Additionally, the researchers tested the functionality of the patch by inserting it into pig skin and monitoring the electronic signal. The patch maintained its signal and successfully detected vancomycin in this test as well.

The next step for the researchers is to partner with another research group to test the sensor patch system in humans or other animals for an extended period of time. If proven successful, this technology could have significant implications in the field of healthcare. It could enable healthcare providers to monitor antibiotic levels in patients in real-time, allowing for more effective and personalized treatment. Furthermore, similar systems with different DNA aptamers could be developed to monitor other proteins or molecules in the body, aiding in rapid diagnosis of illnesses and improving emergency triage.

Source: Biosensors and Bioelectronics Journal

Note: This article is a summary of the original source and does not contain any citations or URLs.

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

ciencia

O telescopio James Webb da NASA detecta sinais potenciais de vida nun planeta distante

Outubro 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

As misións lunares de China avanzan a medida que Pequín planea futuras expedicións lunares e estacións de investigación

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Athena: o sistema de modelado de incendios impulsado pola intelixencia artificial que loita contra os incendios forestales en NSW

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O telescopio James Webb da NASA detecta sinais potenciais de vida nun planeta distante

Outubro 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

As misións lunares de China avanzan a medida que Pequín planea futuras expedicións lunares e estacións de investigación

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Athena: o sistema de modelado de incendios impulsado pola intelixencia artificial que loita contra os incendios forestales en NSW

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A nave espacial OSIRIS-REx da NASA devolve á Terra unha mostra histórica de asteroides

Outubro 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios