Transformando terras áridas en sistemas de captura de carbono

Researchers suggest that arid lands, such as deserts, could be utilized as effective carbon-capture systems without competing with agricultural land use. In an opinion paper published in Trends in Plant Science, a team of plant scientists proposes the transformation of arid ecosystems into carbon sinks by enhancing soil health, improving photosynthetic efficiency, and increasing root biomass. This can be achieved by engineering the ideal combination of plants, soil microbes, and soil type to facilitate a biogeochemical process known as the oxalate-carbonate pathway.

The oxalate-carbonate pathway takes advantage of arid-adapted plants that produce oxalates, which are ions containing carbon and oxygen. Certain soil microbes use oxalates as a carbon source and release carbonate molecules into the soil. When grown in alkaline- and calcium-rich soils, the carbonate reacts with calcium to form stable deposits of calcium carbonate. This process effectively sequesters carbon from the atmosphere and creates below-ground carbon sinks.

The advantage of using arid lands for carbon capture is that they do not compete with agricultural or food production lands. While trees are commonly regarded as effective carbon-capture systems, reforestation competes directly with agriculture for arable land. Arid lands, on the other hand, make up approximately one-third of terrestrial surfaces and are currently underutilized.

Arid-adapted plants have evolved mechanisms to cope with water scarcity and extreme temperatures. Some have root systems that reach deep into the soil to tap hidden water sources, while others employ different forms of photosynthesis to minimize water loss. Oxalogenic plants, which produce high levels of oxalates, can convert them into water during drought periods. In certain conditions, a portion of the carbon from these oxalates is deposited below ground as stable carbon deposits.

By amplifying the naturally occurring biogeochemical process in arid lands, these ecosystems can be converted into carbon sinks with healthier soil and plants. The authors suggest starting with small pockets of re-greened habitat known as “fertility islands” from which plants and microbes can spread to form a carpet of vegetation. This approach has the potential to significantly increase carbon sequestration in both plants and soil within a decade.

However, the success of this method depends on factors such as plant growth rate, which tends to be slow under water-scarce conditions. The implementation of this technology in different arid countries will also rely on financial and political support.

Reference: “Engineering carbon sequestration on arid lands” by Heribert Hirt, Hassan Boukcim, Marc Ducousso, and Maged M. Saad, 21 September 2023, Trends in Plant Science. DOI: 10.1016/j.tplants.2023.08.009.