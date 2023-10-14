Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Espérase un tempo chuvioso cando ten lugar a eclipse solar "Anel de lume".

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 14, 2023
Espérase un tempo chuvioso cando ten lugar a eclipse solar "Anel de lume".

Weather officials are predicting rain for the majority of Saturday as a rare solar eclipse called the “ring of fire” is set to occur. The eclipse, also known as an annular solar eclipse, will be visible in several states across America. However, due to inclement weather, an outdoor event at Adler Planetarium called Eclipse Encounter ’23 has been canceled. Despite this, the museum will remain open to celebrate eclipses indoors.

The “ring of fire” occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth during an eclipse. This extra distance causes the moon to appear smaller, allowing a margin of blazing sunlight to shine around the moon’s dark shadow. The annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America, giving millions of people the opportunity to witness it. However, precautions must be taken to protect eyesight. Officials advise against looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection for solar viewing.

It is important to note that viewing the sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a solar filter can cause severe damage to the eyes. Therefore, it is crucial to use appropriate protective gear. The extent to which individuals will be able to see the eclipse depends on the weather conditions on Saturday. The National Weather Service predicts a 100% chance of showers with a high expected temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Despite the possibility of limited visibility this time, there is hope for eclipse lovers. Another total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur on April 8, 2024, and is expected to pass over Chicago around 2:00 pm. During this event, the moon will appear to cover 94.2% of the sun.

Fontes:

- NASA

- Servizo Nacional de Meteoroloxía

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

As orixes dos metais preciosos: trazando a súa viaxe do espazo á Terra

Outubro 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Este exoplaneta pode ser o planeta máis rico en metais do universo

Outubro 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Buques de carga e cambio climático: os combustibles baixos en xofre poden ser os culpables?

Outubro 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

As orixes dos metais preciosos: trazando a súa viaxe do espazo á Terra

Outubro 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Este exoplaneta pode ser o planeta máis rico en metais do universo

Outubro 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Buques de carga e cambio climático: os combustibles baixos en xofre poden ser os culpables?

Outubro 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O esqueleto máis completo dun marsupial de dentes de sable desenterrado en Colombia

Outubro 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios