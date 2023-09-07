Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Un antigo xigante desenterrado: un home portugués descobre o posible esqueleto de dinosauro máis grande de Europa

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 7, 2023
Un antigo xigante desenterrado: un home portugués descobre o posible esqueleto de dinosauro máis grande de Europa

A Portuguese man made an astonishing discovery while renovating his property in central Portugal. During construction work, he found fragments of fossilized bones in his yard, leading to the unearthing of what could be the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Europe.

Scientists were alerted to the discovery in 2017 and, last month, several significant skeletal elements were excavated from the site. Paleontologists believe that the dinosaur might have been around 82 feet long (25 meters), making it one of the largest specimens found in Europe and possibly even the world.

The Instituto Dom Luiz, a research institute at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, is leading the excavation and study of the fossilized remains. The skeletal elements collected so far include vertebrae and ribs, with the ribs remarkably well-preserved in their original anatomical position, a rarity in dinosaur fossils.

The preservation characteristics of the fossils and their arrangement suggest the likelihood of discovering more parts of the dinosaur’s skeleton in future excavation campaigns. The team believes that this individual might be a Brachiosaurus altithorax, a Giraffatitan brancai, or even a previously unknown Late Jurassic species named Lusotitan atalaiensis, found in Portugal’s West region.

The finding of this colossal dinosaur skeleton opens up new possibilities for understanding Earth’s ancient history and sheds light on the diversity of dinosaur species in Europe. Further excavation and analysis will help unravel the mysteries surrounding this extraordinary and historic discovery.

Fontes:
- Axencia France-Presse
– Faculty of Sciences, University of Lisbon

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

O innovador satélite ADRAS-J de demostración revelado para abordar a crise dos restos espaciais

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

O estudo revela a alarmante perda das chairas inundables mundiais durante 27 anos

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

O truco de astrónomos permite que Solar Orbiter realice observacións difíciles

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O innovador satélite ADRAS-J de demostración revelado para abordar a crise dos restos espaciais

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Turistas sen sabelo vacacionan nos restos dun "continente perdido"

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
noticia

O Orbiter Chandrayaan-2 captura unha imaxe de Chandrayaan-3 Lander no Polo Sur da Lúa

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
noticia

Como os lixos intelixentes están redefinindo a xestión de residuos urbanos

Setembro 10, 2023 0 Comentarios