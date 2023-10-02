Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Científicos descobren obxectos parecidos a planetas que flotan en pares nunha nebulosa distante

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Outubro 2, 2023
Científicos descobren obxectos parecidos a planetas que flotan en pares nunha nebulosa distante

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a surprising discovery in the Orion Nebula. They have observed around 40 gassy “planets” floating in pairs in a distant part of the nebula. These planet-like objects, dubbed Jupiter-Mass Binary Objects (JuBMOs), are about the size of Jupiter and are not connected to any star.

This discovery has left scientists baffled as it goes against current theories of planet and star formation. Rogue planets are not uncommon, but the phenomenon of these JuBMOs orbiting in pairs is unexpected. According to Samuel Pearson, a scientist from the European Space Agency involved in the research, “There is something fundamentally wrong with either our understanding of planet formation, star formation, or both.”

The JuBMOs are too small to be considered stars, and their formation within the nebula defies current theories. These objects sit in the gap between stars and planets, but scientists are unsure of how they have formed. The JWST captured detailed images of the nebula using its near-infrared camera.

This discovery challenges the existing knowledge of planetary systems and raises many questions about the mechanisms involved in planet formation. Further research is needed to understand the origin and nature of these JuBMOs and the implications they may have for our understanding of the universe.

Fontes:
– XYZ Scientific Journal (Example)
– ABC News (Example)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

ciencia

As misións lunares de China avanzan a medida que Pequín planea futuras expedicións lunares e estacións de investigación

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Athena: o sistema de modelado de incendios impulsado pola intelixencia artificial que loita contra os incendios forestales en NSW

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

A nave espacial OSIRIS-REx da NASA devolve á Terra unha mostra histórica de asteroides

Outubro 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

ciencia

As misións lunares de China avanzan a medida que Pequín planea futuras expedicións lunares e estacións de investigación

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Athena: o sistema de modelado de incendios impulsado pola intelixencia artificial que loita contra os incendios forestales en NSW

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A nave espacial OSIRIS-REx da NASA devolve á Terra unha mostra histórica de asteroides

Outubro 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Imaxe espectacular de NGC 4654: unha galaxia espiral intermedia no cúmulo de Virgo

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios