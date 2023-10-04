Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

O Perseverance Rover fai o seu debut en Mission: SPACE en EPCOT

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 4, 2023
O Perseverance Rover fai o seu debut en Mission: SPACE en EPCOT

The entrance to Mission: SPACE in EPCOT now features a new installation showcasing the tracks of the Perseverance Rover. This collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and NASA brings the surface of Mars to life using images captured by the Perseverance Rover provided by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

To create an accurate representation of the Mars surface, Disney artisans used reference images from the rover and a prototype wheel loaned by NASA. The installation includes 3D-printed sample tubes, similar to those used on Mars, embedded in the display.

A small plaque accompanies the installation, providing information about the Perseverance Rover. It states that NASA landed this robotic explorer on Mars on 02-18-2021. The rover’s primary mission is to collect samples of Mars rocks, which will eventually be returned to Earth to help answer the question of whether there was ever life on Mars.

The addition of the Perseverance Rover tracks follows the disappearance of the previous tracks made by the Spirit and Opportunity rovers during a pavement refurbishment in August 2023. This new display offers park visitors a glimpse into NASA’s ongoing exploration of Mars.

If you visit EPCOT, make sure to check out the Mission: SPACE attraction and spot the new Perseverance Rover tracks. Are you an Orange mission or Green mission rider? Let us know in the comments.

Fontes:
– Disney Parks News – Twitter
– Disney Parks News – Facebook
– Disney Parks News – Instagram
– WDW News Today

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

O cráneo de triceratops atopado en Canadá agora en exposición no Royal Tyrrell Museum

Outubro 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Os astrónomos descobren unha extraña explosión no universo: o misterio do transitorio óptico azul rápido e luminoso

Outubro 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

Os científicos atopan un "bo problema" xa que o recipiente de mostra contén abundante material do asteroide Bennu

Outubro 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O cráneo de triceratops atopado en Canadá agora en exposición no Royal Tyrrell Museum

Outubro 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os astrónomos descobren unha extraña explosión no universo: o misterio do transitorio óptico azul rápido e luminoso

Outubro 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os científicos atopan un "bo problema" xa que o recipiente de mostra contén abundante material do asteroide Bennu

Outubro 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

China planea expandir a estación espacial como alternativa á ISS

Outubro 6, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios