Outubro 13, 2023
Investigadores de Rochester desenvolven chips fotónicos para substituír os xiroscopios en drons

Researchers at the University of Rochester are working on developing photonic chips that can replace the gyroscopes currently used in drones. By leveraging a quantum technique known as weak value amplification, these chips could provide the same level of sensitivity as bulk optical gyroscopes, but in a compact, handheld form. This advancement has the potential to revolutionize navigation for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), allowing them to fly in areas where GPS signals are jammed or unavailable.

Jaime Cardenas, an associate professor at the Institute of Optics, has received a grant from the National Science Foundation to lead this research project until 2026. Currently, gyroscopes used in advanced drones rely on spools of fiber several kilometers long or have limited dynamic range. The trade-off between size and performance has hindered the development of ultracompact navigation-grade gyroscopes. Cardenas aims to overcome this limitation by implementing weak value amplification on a small photonic chip with a high-quality factor ring resonator.

Weak value amplification offers advantages over traditional methods as it enhances the signal of an interferometric measurement without amplifying technical noise. While previous demonstrations of weak value amplification required complex lab setups, Cardenas and his team aim to achieve this technique on a compact photonic chip. This would allow for the development of smaller, more robust gyroscopes suitable for navigation purposes.

In addition to the technical aspects of the project, Cardenas plans to collaborate with the University’s David T. Kearns Center for Leadership and Diversity. They aim to involve underrepresented groups and provide research experiences for high school students from the Rochester City School District, inspiring their interest in STEM careers.

This research has the potential to significantly improve drone navigation and expand the applications of unmanned aerial vehicles in various industries.

Fontes:
- Universidade de Rochester
- Fundación Nacional de Ciencias

By Vicky Stavropoulou

