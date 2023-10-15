Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

A eclipse solar parcial cautivou a algúns residentes de New Hampshire

ByGabriel Botha

Outubro 15, 2023
A eclipse solar parcial cautivou a algúns residentes de New Hampshire

Some residents of New Hampshire were treated to a captivating astronomical event on Saturday as a partial solar eclipse graced the skies. According to NASA, the eclipse was visible in all 49 continental U.S. states, pending favorable weather conditions.

Local residents took to the New Hampshire ULocal Facebook page to share their stunning photographs of the eclipse captured in various locations, including Merrimack, Manchester, and Gilmanton. During the event, the moon passed between the earth and the sun, causing a partial blockage of the sun. The resulting effect was described as a “bite out of the sun,” with the moon’s shadow covering approximately 17% of the sun during the maximum eclipse in New Hampshire.

The partial solar eclipse began at approximately 12:16 p.m., reached its maximum at around 1:34 p.m., and concluded at approximately 2:30 p.m. While there was a possibility of cloud cover during the event, many lucky observers in New Hampshire were able to witness this rare astronomical occurrence.

It is important to note that observing a solar eclipse should be done safely to protect the eyes from damaging rays. Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas provided tips on the safest ways to view a partial solar eclipse.

New Hampshire residents can look forward to another remarkable solar eclipse experience in less than six months, as a total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur.

Fontes:
- NASA

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

ciencia

Un raro eclipse "Ring of Fire" deleita aos espectadores de todas as Américas

Outubro 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Os observadores do ceo reúnense para observar o eclipse solar anular en Edmonton

Outubro 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

Espectacular eclipse "Ring of Fire" deleita aos espectadores do oeste dos Estados Unidos

Outubro 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

A eclipse solar parcial cautivou a algúns residentes de New Hampshire

Outubro 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Un raro eclipse "Ring of Fire" deleita aos espectadores de todas as Américas

Outubro 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os observadores do ceo reúnense para observar o eclipse solar anular en Edmonton

Outubro 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Espectacular eclipse "Ring of Fire" deleita aos espectadores do oeste dos Estados Unidos

Outubro 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios