Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

China e Paquistán colaboran na misión lunar para 2024

ByMampho Brescia

Outubro 2, 2023
China e Paquistán colaboran na misión lunar para 2024

China’s next lunar mission, Chang’e-6, scheduled for 2024, will not only be exploring the far side of the moon but will also carry a payload from Pakistan. This collaboration is a result of the two countries’ increasing cooperation in the space sector.

The Chang’e-6 mission, currently in research and development, aims to bring back samples from the far side of the moon. This is significant as all previous lunar sampling missions by humans have taken place on the near side of the moon. The far side, which is generally older and contains the Aitken Basin, a major lunar landform, holds great scientific value.

To promote international cooperation, Chang’e-6 will carry payloads and satellite projects from different countries and regions. These include France’s DORN radon detection instrument, the European Space Agency’s negative ion detector, Italy’s laser retroreflector, and Pakistan’s CubeSat. A CubeSat is a miniaturized satellite from Pakistan.

This collaboration between China and Pakistan extends beyond the lunar mission. Pakistan has already sent seeds to China’s space station, Tiangong, for research purposes. Additionally, Pakistan is exploring the possibility of joining both the Tiangong space station and the China-led base on the lunar South Pole through a formal agreement.

To ensure communication between the far side of the moon and Earth, China plans to launch its newly developed relay satellite, Queqiao-2 (Magpie Bridge-2), in the first half of 2024.

China’s lunar mission in 2024, with Pakistan’s contribution, will play a significant role in expanding our understanding of the moon’s far side and advancing global research in space exploration.

Fontes:
- Axencia de noticias Xinhua
– O xornal The Global Times
– O xornal The Dawn

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

ciencia

O telescopio James Webb da NASA detecta sinais potenciais de vida nun planeta distante

Outubro 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

As misións lunares de China avanzan a medida que Pequín planea futuras expedicións lunares e estacións de investigación

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Athena: o sistema de modelado de incendios impulsado pola intelixencia artificial que loita contra os incendios forestales en NSW

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O telescopio James Webb da NASA detecta sinais potenciais de vida nun planeta distante

Outubro 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

As misións lunares de China avanzan a medida que Pequín planea futuras expedicións lunares e estacións de investigación

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Athena: o sistema de modelado de incendios impulsado pola intelixencia artificial que loita contra os incendios forestales en NSW

Outubro 4, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A nave espacial OSIRIS-REx da NASA devolve á Terra unha mostra histórica de asteroides

Outubro 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios