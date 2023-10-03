Vida da cidade

ciencia

A misión Luna-25 de Rusia remata nun accidente debido ao mal funcionamento da unidade de control

Outubro 3, 2023
Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, has revealed that a malfunction in an on-board control unit led to the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the moon. The control unit failed to deactivate the propulsion system, causing it to blast for longer than necessary, resulting in the spacecraft spinning out of control and crashing into the moon. This failure marks the end of Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years.

The malfunction occurred when issuing a corrective pulse to transfer the spacecraft from a circular lunar orbit to an elliptical pre-landing orbit. The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, leading to the crash. The most likely cause of the malfunction was a failure in the angular velocity measuring unit of the on-board control system, resulting in incorrect data commands and the propulsion system not being shut down when required.

This crash is a setback for Russia’s space power, highlighting its decline since the days of Cold War competition. During that time, Moscow was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space in 1961.

Despite this failure, the Kremlin remains optimistic about Russia’s future in space exploration. It has downplayed the incident and stated that ambitious plans in space will continue.

