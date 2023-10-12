O custoso dilema do foguete Ariane 6

The European Space Agency’s plans to develop the Ariane 6 rocket as a more affordable and competitive alternative to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 booster have hit a snag. Development has been significantly delayed, and there are concerns that the rocket will not meet its price targets.

Previously, it was stated that the goal was to cut the cost of launches in half and make the rocket easier to manufacture. However, recent statements from European Space Agency officials indicate that a 50 percent cost reduction is no longer achievable. The projected cost per launch is now expected to be around 40 percent lower than that of its predecessor, the Ariane 5.

Furthermore, the chief executive of Arianespace, Stéphane Israël, has mentioned that costs are going up, which will inevitably be reflected in prices. A recent report revealed that ArianeGroup, the company responsible for manufacturing the Ariane 6, is seeking additional subsidies to support the rocket’s operation. This request for an increase in subsidies may negate any cost savings achieved with the Ariane 6.

The European Space Agency currently provides a subsidy of 140 million euros annually to ArianeGroup. However, ArianeGroup is now asking for a substantial increase to 350 million euros per year. If approved, this would undermine any cost advantages the Ariane 6 had over the Ariane 5.

When considering the potential number of launches and factoring in the subsidy, the Ariane 6 could end up costing around the same as its predecessor. This is even more concerning considering that the European Space Agency has already invested $4 billion in the development of the Ariane 6.

Overall, the future of the Ariane 6 rocket remains uncertain. Despite its ambitions to provide a more affordable option, cost overruns and a reliance on subsidies may prevent the Ariane 6 from truly competing with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 booster.

