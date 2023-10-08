Vida da cidade

ciencia

Científicos descobren novas probas sobre Zealandia, o continente oculto

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 8, 2023
Scientists in New Zealand have recently made a remarkable discovery that provides fresh insights into the hidden continent of Zealandia. This discovery sheds light on the tectonic history of Zealandia and offers evidence for the breakup of the supercontinent Gondwana.

Zealandia, a mostly submerged landmass covering approximately five million square kilometers, has been a subject of great interest for scientists. In their recent study published in the scientific journal Tectonics, researchers detail their findings regarding Zealandia’s volcanism and geological structure.

The study revealed the existence of a massive volcanic region along the edge of Gondwana, estimated to be the size of New Zealand itself. This volcanic activity occurred between 100 and 60 million years ago when Zealandia broke away from the supercontinent. Magnetic signatures found in seabed rock samples and seafloor surveys were crucial in identifying this volcanic region. The rocks displayed similar characteristics to those found in New Zealand and other nearby areas, providing further confirmation.

Remarkably, the study also highlighted Zealandia’s ancient granite formation known as the Median Batholith. This granite “backbone” stretches for 4,000 kilometers from New Caledonia. The researchers believe that studying this granite formation will offer crucial insights into Zealandia’s geological history.

While this study represents a significant milestone in understanding Zealandia, there is still much more to explore and discover about this hidden continent. The scientists involved in the research stress the importance of conducting further exploration to uncover Zealandia’s complete story.

Beyond contributing to our knowledge of Zealandia, this study also enhances our understanding of tectonic processes and the evolution of Earth’s continents. It adds to the growing body of research that helps us piece together the puzzle of our planet’s geological past.

Fontes:
– Tectonics (journal)
– Research paper by Mortimer, Nick et al.

By Roberto Andrés

ciencia

A fraxilidade dos sensores ambientais en zonas de alto risco

Outubro 11, 2023
ciencia

O lanzamento da nave espacial Psyche da NASA pode atrasarse debido ao mal tempo

Outubro 11, 2023
ciencia

A NASA descobre o asteroide 2023 TF4 próximo á Terra

Outubro 11, 2023

ciencia

ciencia

ciencia

ciencia

