ciencia

Os científicos descobren como a Terra retía metais preciosos no seu manto

ByGabriel Botha

Outubro 11, 2023
Scientists have uncovered new insights into how precious metals such as gold and platinum were retained in Earth’s mantle, despite earlier theories suggesting that these metals would have sunk to the core. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, used simulations to explore the impact-driven mixing of mantle materials.

Around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth experienced a significant impact from a Mars-sized planet, resulting in material being flung into an orbiting disc, from which the Moon was formed. Following this period, known as “late accretion,” large planetesimals collided with Earth, delivering metals with a strong affinity for iron, known as highly “siderophile” elements, which were absorbed into the young Earth.

Previous simulations had suggested that most of these metals, including highly siderophile elements (HSEs), would have drained down into the core of the Earth. However, the new study reveals a viable scenario that explains the abundance of these precious metals in the mantle.

The simulations considered the impact of a planetesimal on Earth, creating a localized magma ocean in which heavy metals sink to the bottom. As the metals reach the partially molten region beneath, they percolate through the melt and then slowly sink towards the bottom of the mantle. During this process, the molten mantle solidifies, effectively trapping the metals.

The study also highlights the role of mantle convection in redistributing mantle materials over long periods of time. Mantle convection refers to the rising hot mantle material and sinking colder material, which leads to the mixing and redistribution of mantle materials, including the highly siderophile elements.

This research provides a new understanding of how Earth retained its precious metals, shedding light on the composition of the mantle and the processes that have shaped our planet over billions of years.

Fontes:
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) paper

