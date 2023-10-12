Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

A misión Gaia mapea máis de 150,000 órbitas de asteroides

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Outubro 12, 2023
A misión Gaia mapea máis de 150,000 órbitas de asteroides

ESA’s Gaia mission, which was launched in 2013 with the purpose of mapping our galaxy and beyond, recently released its third set of data known as Gaia Data Release 3 (DR3). This latest release contains data on over 1.8 billion stars and has helped fill in the gaps in our knowledge of densely packed star areas that were previously unexplored.

One of the significant findings from Gaia’s DR3 is the mapping of the largest globular cluster visible from Earth, Omega Centauri. By enabling a special mode, Gaia was able to capture a wider patch of the sky and discovered over half a million new stars within this cluster. This new mapping will allow further study of the cluster’s structure and the distribution of stars within it. Gaia is currently investigating eight more regions in a similar manner, which will be included in the next data release, DR4.

In addition to studying stars, Gaia’s DR3 also focused on studying asteroids. Over 150,000 asteroids were studied in this release, with their positions pinpointed over a longer timespan compared to previous data releases. This increased precision allows for a more accurate understanding of their orbits. This information is vital in predicting potential asteroid impacts and for further research on the origins and dynamics of these celestial bodies.

Furthermore, another paper presented in Gaia’s DR3 showcases the mapping of the Milky Way’s disc by analyzing the faint imprints of gas and dust between stars. By stacking and studying six million spectra, the Gaia team was able to identify weak signals that provide insights into the complex physical and chemical processes occurring within our galaxy.

With Gaia’s DR4 expected to be released by the end of 2025, astronomers and scientists are eagerly awaiting more refined details on stellar colors, positions, movements, as well as the identification and characterization of quasars, galaxies, and potential exoplanets. Gaia’s ongoing mission continues to reveal new insights into the universe and expand our understanding of the cosmos.

Fontes:
- Axencia Espacial Europea (ESA)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

ciencia

As mulleres prefiren a forza física nas relacións a curto prazo, pero o humor afiliado para o éxito a longo prazo

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

Guía para ver e fotografiar con seguridade a eclipse solar anular

Outubro 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

Satélites no espazo: unha ameaza para a radioastronomía e a nosa conexión co cosmos

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

As mulleres prefiren a forza física nas relacións a curto prazo, pero o humor afiliado para o éxito a longo prazo

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Guía para ver e fotografiar con seguridade a eclipse solar anular

Outubro 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Satélites no espazo: unha ameaza para a radioastronomía e a nosa conexión co cosmos

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Fluorescencia usada para medir os niveis de estrés en soia exposta ao ozono

Outubro 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios