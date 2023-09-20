Parker Solar Probe captura imaxes de preto da erupción solar masiva

The Parker Solar Probe (PSP) mission has achieved a significant milestone by capturing the first up-close footage of a solar explosion. This footage was obtained during the probe’s journey through a massive solar eruption on September 5, 2022. The video, shared by scientists at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, features an especially powerful coronal mass ejection (CME).

CMEs are massive eruptions from the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, that contribute to space weather. They can have detrimental effects on satellites, communication systems, navigation systems, and even power grids on Earth. Understanding the interaction between CMEs and other celestial phenomena is crucial for predicting and mitigating the impact of space weather events.

The interaction of CMEs with interplanetary dust has been a topic of scientific interest for the past two decades. The recent observations made by the Parker Solar Probe shed light on this phenomenon by showing the CME acting like a “vacuum cleaner,” clearing the dust out of its path. This discovery confirms a theory that was proposed twenty years ago but had not been observed until now.

The Parker Solar Probe’s in-situ observations played a crucial role in this discovery. It is challenging to characterize dust dynamics in the wake of CMEs from a distance, making in-situ observations essential. The probe’s observations may also provide insights into other coronal phenomena occurring lower in the corona, such as coronal darkening caused by low-density regions that often emerge after CME eruptions.

The interaction between the CME and dust was detected by observing a reduction in brightness in images taken by the Parker Solar Probe’s Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) camera. Interplanetary dust scatters light and increases brightness in its vicinity, allowing scientists to identify the depletion of dust. By comparing data from multiple orbits, researchers were able to isolate the variations caused by dust depletion, filtering out other changes in the solar corona.

While this discovery is significant, there is still much to learn about the physics behind the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust. It is speculated that dust depletion may only occur with the most powerful CMEs, as observed in the September 5 event. Understanding the influence of interplanetary dust on the shape and speed of CMEs will greatly enhance our ability to forecast space weather.

Further research is necessary to delve deeper into these relationships and gather additional insights into the complex behavior of CMEs and their interactions with the space environment.

Referencia do xornal:

Guillermo Stenborg, Evangelos Paouris, Russell A. Howard, Angelos Vourlidas and Phillip Hess. Investigating Coronal Holes and CMEs as Sources of Brightness Depletion Detected in PSP/WISPR Images. The Astrophysical Journal. DOI 10.3847/1538-4357/acd2cf