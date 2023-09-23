Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Cápsula OSIRIS-REx da NASA que transporta cabezas de mostra de asteroides para o descenso ardiente

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 23, 2023
Cápsula OSIRIS-REx da NASA que transporta cabezas de mostra de asteroides para o descenso ardiente

NASA’s robotic spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, is set to make a fiery descent through the Earth’s atmosphere and land in the Utah desert on Sunday. The spacecraft, which carried a sample of rocky material collected from the surface of an asteroid named Bennu, has completed its seven-year voyage and is expected to make a “spot-on” touchdown at the Utah Test and Training range.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, a collaboration between NASA and scientists at the University of Arizona, aims to bring back the largest-ever asteroid sample for analysis. Previous missions by Japan’s space agency have also returned asteroid samples to Earth.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is classified as a “near-Earth object” and passes relatively close to our planet every six years. Scientists estimate the odds of it striking Earth in the late 22nd century at 1-in-2,700. Bennu is small compared to other asteroids, measuring just 1,600 feet in diameter, but it holds valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth.

The sample, estimated to weigh 250 grams, will be examined by scientists from around the world in various laboratories. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue on its journey to explore another near-Earth asteroid.

Fontes:
- Reuters

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

O tigre de Tasmania: os científicos recuperan o ARN dun animal extinto

Setembro 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

A nave espacial Osiris-Rex regresa á Terra con mostras de Bennu

Setembro 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

O enigma do xeo lunar: descubrindo as orixes

Setembro 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O tigre de Tasmania: os científicos recuperan o ARN dun animal extinto

Setembro 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A nave espacial Osiris-Rex regresa á Terra con mostras de Bennu

Setembro 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O enigma do xeo lunar: descubrindo as orixes

Setembro 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A misión OSIRIS-REx da NASA preparada para levar a casa a mostra de asteroides

Setembro 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios