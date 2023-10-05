Vida da cidade

A NASA prevé que o asteroide Bennu poida chocar coa Terra en 159 anos

According to NASA’s OSIRIS-REx team, there is a possibility that the asteroid Bennu, which was discovered in 1999, could hit the Earth in 159 years, around the year 2182. This asteroid is larger than New York’s Empire State Building.

Although the chances of Bennu colliding with Earth are only 0.037 percent, scientists estimate that if it were to impact, it could release 1200 megatons of energy. This would be 24 times more powerful than any nuclear weapon ever created. In addition, there is also a possibility that Bennu contains argonic molecules that could potentially support life on Earth.

Originally identified as 1999 RQ36, Bennu was named by a 9-year-old child from North Carolina. NASA has been closely monitoring this asteroid and has determined that it has a close approach to Earth every 6 years. It has passed by Earth in 1999, 2005, and 2011.

In 2021, a NASA spacecraft successfully landed on Bennu’s rugged surface and collected a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system. This sample will be brought back to Earth for further analysis.

While the potential impact of Bennu is concerning, it is important to note that these predictions are based on current observations and calculations. Further research and monitoring will continue to refine our understanding of the risks associated with this asteroid.

